Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,863.32 crore, down 12.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,863.32 crore in March 2020 down 12.45% from Rs. 2,128.21 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.68 crore in March 2020 down 53.82% from Rs. 228.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 223.31 crore in March 2020 down 37.66% from Rs. 358.23 crore in March 2019.

Bajaj Hindustha EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2019.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 7.70 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 18.46% returns over the last 6 months and -2.53% over the last 12 months.