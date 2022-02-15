Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,257.23 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,257.23 crore in December 2021 down 28.67% from Rs. 1,762.53 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2021 up 13.66% from Rs. 190.55 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.57 crore in December 2021 up 29.73% from Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2020.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 14.65 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 140.16% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,257.23
|1,344.14
|1,762.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,257.23
|1,344.14
|1,762.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,547.96
|15.92
|1,804.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-495.75
|1,138.14
|-248.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.96
|73.35
|81.16
|Depreciation
|54.25
|54.04
|54.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|171.73
|116.01
|198.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-106.92
|-53.32
|-127.88
|Other Income
|4.10
|3.21
|4.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-102.82
|-50.11
|-123.57
|Interest
|61.71
|62.90
|66.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-164.53
|-113.01
|-190.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-164.53
|-113.01
|-190.52
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-164.53
|-113.01
|-190.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-164.53
|-113.01
|-190.54
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-164.53
|-113.01
|-190.55
|Equity Share Capital
|127.74
|127.74
|113.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.93
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.93
|-1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.93
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.93
|-1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited