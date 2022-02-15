Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,257.23 crore, down 28.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,257.23 crore in December 2021 down 28.67% from Rs. 1,762.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.53 crore in December 2021 up 13.66% from Rs. 190.55 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 48.57 crore in December 2021 up 29.73% from Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2020.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 14.65 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.62% returns over the last 6 months and 140.16% over the last 12 months.