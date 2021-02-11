Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,762.53 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,762.53 crore in December 2020 up 2.24% from Rs. 1,723.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 190.55 crore in December 2020 down 311.11% from Rs. 46.35 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2020 down 181.31% from Rs. 85.01 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 6.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)