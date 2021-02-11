Bajaj Hindustha Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,762.53 crore, up 2.24% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 06:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,762.53 crore in December 2020 up 2.24% from Rs. 1,723.99 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 190.55 crore in December 2020 down 311.11% from Rs. 46.35 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 69.12 crore in December 2020 down 181.31% from Rs. 85.01 crore in December 2019.
Bajaj Hindustha shares closed at 6.45 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,762.53
|1,569.75
|1,723.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,762.53
|1,569.75
|1,723.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,804.42
|8.98
|1,773.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-248.33
|1,398.75
|-332.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|81.16
|65.79
|71.41
|Depreciation
|54.45
|54.38
|54.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|198.71
|139.75
|128.76
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-127.88
|-97.90
|28.07
|Other Income
|4.31
|6.77
|2.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-123.57
|-91.13
|30.61
|Interest
|66.95
|68.58
|76.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-190.52
|-159.71
|-46.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-190.52
|-159.71
|-46.35
|Tax
|0.02
|0.17
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-190.54
|-159.88
|-46.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-190.54
|-159.88
|-46.35
|Minority Interest
|-0.01
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.01
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-190.55
|-159.87
|-46.35
|Equity Share Capital
|113.36
|113.36
|113.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-1.45
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-1.45
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.73
|-1.45
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.73
|-1.45
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited