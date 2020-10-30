Bajaj Healthcar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.63 crore, up 105.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.63 crore in September 2020 up 105.51% from Rs. 100.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2020 up 513.8% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in September 2020 up 277.72% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar shares closed at 499.90 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 74.97% returns over the last 6 months and 168.04% over the last 12 months.