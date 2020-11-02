172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|bajaj-healthcar-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-206-63-crore-up-105-51-y-o-y-2-6054451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Healthcar Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 206.63 crore, up 105.51% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.63 crore in September 2020 up 105.51% from Rs. 100.55 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2020 up 513.8% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.41 crore in September 2020 up 277.72% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 14.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.38 in September 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar shares closed at 536.45 on October 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given 102.55% returns over the last 6 months and 193.14% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations206.63139.83100.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations206.63139.83100.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials154.24103.8883.83
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.92-3.76-3.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.807.997.74
Depreciation3.983.762.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses8.376.373.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3321.586.05
Other Income2.090.900.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4322.486.16
Interest2.172.051.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2620.434.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax28.2620.434.59
Tax8.145.141.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.1215.293.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.1215.293.28
Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5811.082.38
Diluted EPS14.5811.082.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS14.5811.082.38
Diluted EPS14.5811.082.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Bajaj Healthcar #Bajaj Healthcare Ltd #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results

