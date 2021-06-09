Bajaj Healthcar Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.18 crore, up 11.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.18 crore in March 2021 up 11.55% from Rs. 118.50 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2021 up 121.63% from Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in March 2021 up 95.79% from Rs. 18.78 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 15.42 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.96 in March 2020.

Bajaj Healthcar shares closed at 776.45 on June 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.76% returns over the last 6 months and 200.19% over the last 12 months.