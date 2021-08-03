Bajaj Healthcar Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 185.69 crore, up 32.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.69 crore in June 2021 up 32.79% from Rs. 139.83 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in June 2021 up 25.67% from Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.18 crore in June 2021 up 30.26% from Rs. 26.24 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 13.93 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.08 in June 2020.

Bajaj Healthcar shares closed at 941.45 on August 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 74.68% returns over the last 6 months and 167.27% over the last 12 months.