Bajaj Healthcar Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore, up 79.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 178.33 crore in December 2020 up 79.64% from Rs. 99.27 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2020 up 314.14% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.82 crore in December 2020 up 233.48% from Rs. 13.74 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar EPS has increased to Rs. 19.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.62 in December 2019.

Bajaj Healthcar shares closed at 492.60 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 39.84% returns over the last 6 months and 121.00% over the last 12 months.