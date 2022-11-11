English
    Bajaj Health Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 09:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.12% from Rs. 150.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2022 down 5.18% from Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.45 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2021.

    Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.25 in September 2021.

    Bajaj Health shares closed at 366.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months

    Bajaj Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.89172.07150.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.89172.07150.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials165.01152.15114.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.94-22.04-7.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.599.929.29
    Depreciation6.486.534.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.926.204.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.8419.3124.56
    Other Income0.130.670.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.9719.9824.68
    Interest4.953.822.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0216.1622.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0216.1622.18
    Tax5.664.144.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3612.0217.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3612.0217.25
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.356.25
    Diluted EPS5.934.356.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.934.356.25
    Diluted EPS5.934.356.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

