Bajaj Health Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore, up 33.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.89 crore in September 2022 up 33.12% from Rs. 150.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.36 crore in September 2022 down 5.18% from Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.45 crore in September 2022 up 14.99% from Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.25 in September 2021.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 366.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.32% returns over the last 6 months