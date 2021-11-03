MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Health Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.91 crore, down 26.97% Y-o-Y

November 03, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 150.91 crore in September 2021 down 26.97% from Rs. 206.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2021 down 14.24% from Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2021 down 15.46% from Rs. 34.41 crore in September 2020.

Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.58 in September 2020.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 403.00 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 54.64% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21Sep'20
Net Sales/Income from operations150.91185.69206.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations150.91185.69206.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials114.98154.44154.24
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.00-19.931.92
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.299.649.80
Depreciation4.414.133.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.678.038.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5629.3728.33
Other Income0.120.682.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.6830.0530.43
Interest2.502.792.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.1827.2528.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.1827.2528.26
Tax4.938.048.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.2519.2220.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.2519.2220.12
Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.2513.9314.58
Diluted EPS6.2513.9314.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.2513.9314.58
Diluted EPS6.2513.9314.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Bajaj Health #Bajaj Healthcare #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Nov 3, 2021 10:22 am

