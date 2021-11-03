Bajaj Health Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 150.91 crore, down 26.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.91 crore in September 2021 down 26.97% from Rs. 206.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.25 crore in September 2021 down 14.24% from Rs. 20.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.09 crore in September 2021 down 15.46% from Rs. 34.41 crore in September 2020.

Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.25 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.58 in September 2020.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 403.00 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 54.64% over the last 12 months.