Bajaj Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore, up 32.93% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore in March 2022 up 32.93% from Rs. 132.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.89% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2022 down 30.21% from Rs. 36.77 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in March 2021.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 310.20 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)

Bajaj Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 175.71 167.57 132.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 175.71 167.57 132.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 141.63 88.76 87.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.06 31.21 -0.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.86 11.31 8.05
Depreciation 4.24 4.86 4.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.07 5.46 2.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.97 25.97 30.19
Other Income 0.45 0.20 2.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.42 26.17 32.34
Interest 4.49 2.84 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.93 23.33 30.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.93 23.33 30.19
Tax -0.54 5.88 8.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.47 17.45 21.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.47 17.45 21.28
Equity Share Capital 13.80 13.80 13.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 6.32 15.42
Diluted EPS 6.33 6.32 15.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.33 6.32 15.42
Diluted EPS 6.33 6.32 15.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 03:44 pm
