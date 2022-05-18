Bajaj Health Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore, up 32.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.71 crore in March 2022 up 32.93% from Rs. 132.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.47 crore in March 2022 down 17.89% from Rs. 21.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.66 crore in March 2022 down 30.21% from Rs. 36.77 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 15.42 in March 2021.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 310.20 on May 17, 2022 (NSE)