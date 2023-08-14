English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bajaj Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.74 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 172.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.21 crore in June 2023 down 501.13% from Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2023 down 17.13% from Rs. 26.51 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Health shares closed at 338.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.74158.44172.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.74158.44172.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.13101.55152.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.2014.88-22.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4611.779.92
    Depreciation6.317.426.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6011.196.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4411.6419.31
    Other Income0.220.720.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.6612.3619.98
    Interest8.757.363.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.905.0016.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.905.0016.16
    Tax-0.121.414.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.033.5912.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-55.24----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.213.5912.02
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.471.304.35
    Diluted EPS-17.471.304.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-17.471.304.35
    Diluted EPS-17.471.304.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bajaj Health #Bajaj Healthcare #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!