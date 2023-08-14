Bajaj Health Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.74 crore, down 24.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.74 crore in June 2023 down 24.6% from Rs. 172.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.21 crore in June 2023 down 501.13% from Rs. 12.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2023 down 17.13% from Rs. 26.51 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Health shares closed at 338.95 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.