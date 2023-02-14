Bajaj Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.33% from Rs. 167.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in December 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.