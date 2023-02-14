 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.33% from Rs. 167.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in December 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Healthcare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.89 200.89 167.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.89 200.89 167.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 101.74 165.01 88.76
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.69 -16.94 31.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.56 13.59 11.31
Depreciation 6.92 6.48 4.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.65 5.92 5.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.70 26.84 25.97
Other Income 0.07 0.13 0.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.78 26.97 26.17
Interest 6.74 4.95 2.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.04 22.02 23.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.04 22.02 23.33
Tax 3.99 5.66 5.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.05 16.36 17.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.05 16.36 17.45
Equity Share Capital 13.80 13.80 13.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 5.93 6.32
Diluted EPS 4.01 5.93 6.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 5.93 6.32
Diluted EPS 4.01 5.93 6.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited