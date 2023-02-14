English
    Bajaj Health Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore, down 15.33% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Healthcare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.89 crore in December 2022 down 15.33% from Rs. 167.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.05 crore in December 2022 down 36.63% from Rs. 17.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.70 crore in December 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 31.03 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Health EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.32 in December 2021.

    Bajaj Health shares closed at 378.65 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.42% returns over the last 6 months and -0.43% over the last 12 months.

    Bajaj Healthcare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.89200.89167.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.89200.89167.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.74165.0188.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.69-16.9431.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5613.5911.31
    Depreciation6.926.484.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.655.925.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7026.8425.97
    Other Income0.070.130.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.7826.9726.17
    Interest6.744.952.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.0422.0223.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.0422.0223.33
    Tax3.995.665.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.0516.3617.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.0516.3617.45
    Equity Share Capital13.8013.8013.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.015.936.32
    Diluted EPS4.015.936.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.015.936.32
    Diluted EPS4.015.936.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am