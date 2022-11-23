Bajaj Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 18.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 18.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 20.93% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.27 in September 2021.