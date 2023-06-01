Bajaj Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 21.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2023 up 118.88% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 38.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.04 in March 2022.