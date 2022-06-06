Bajaj Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.