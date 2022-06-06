 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Jun 06, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 52.62% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

 

Bajaj Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.06 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.06 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.02 -0.03
Other Income 0.06 0.12 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.06 0.09 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.07 0.09 0.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.07 0.09 0.02
Tax -0.33 0.02 -0.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.40 0.06 0.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.40 0.06 0.84
Equity Share Capital 0.74 0.74 0.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.04 10.59 28.55
Diluted EPS -23.04 10.59 28.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -23.04 10.59 28.55
Diluted EPS -23.04 10.59 28.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Global #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.