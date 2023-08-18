English
    Bajaj Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 10.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 56.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 25.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.33 in June 2022.

    Bajaj Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.080.070.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.080.070.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.020.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.000.01
    Other Income0.020.000.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.000.09
    Interest0.01--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.000.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.000.09
    Tax0.01-0.880.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.030.870.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.030.870.06
    Equity Share Capital0.740.740.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2438.9118.33
    Diluted EPS25.2438.9118.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.2438.9118.33
    Diluted EPS25.2438.9118.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 18, 2023 03:22 pm

