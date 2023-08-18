Bajaj Global Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 10.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 56.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 63.64% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 25.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.33 in June 2022.