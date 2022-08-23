Bajaj Global Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 40.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 40.41% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 26.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.33 in June 2022 from Rs. 68.18 in June 2021.