Bajaj Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 41.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 41.83% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 35.48% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 68.18 in June 2021 from Rs. 10.66 in June 2020.