Bajaj Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 118.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 38.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in December 2021.

 

Bajaj Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.09 0.06 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.09 0.06 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.05 0.04
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.02 -0.04 -0.02
Other Income -0.03 0.10 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.06 0.09
Interest -- 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.01 0.06 0.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.01 0.06 0.09
Tax 0.00 0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.01 0.05 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.01 0.05 0.06
Equity Share Capital 0.74 0.74 0.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.84 12.81 10.59
Diluted EPS 38.84 12.81 10.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 38.84 12.81 10.59
Diluted EPS 38.84 12.81 10.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

