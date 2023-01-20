Bajaj Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 118.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 38.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in December 2021.

     

    Bajaj Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.060.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.060.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.030.050.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.02-0.04-0.02
    Other Income-0.030.100.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.060.09
    Interest--0.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.010.060.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.010.060.09
    Tax0.000.010.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.050.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.050.06
    Equity Share Capital0.740.740.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.8412.8110.59
    Diluted EPS38.8412.8110.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.8412.8110.59
    Diluted EPS38.8412.8110.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm