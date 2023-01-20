Bajaj Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 118.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 38.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.59 in December 2021.