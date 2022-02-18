Bajaj Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 43.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 43.69% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 6.64% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 26.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.