Bajaj Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 31.29% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 35.89% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 25% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 13.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.76 in December 2019.