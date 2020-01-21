Bajaj Global Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, up 7.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in December 2019 up 7.43% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019 up 69.17% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019 up 122.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Global EPS has increased to Rs. 1.76 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2018.