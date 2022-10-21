 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 671.33 crore, up 92.31% Y-o-Y

Oct 21, 2022 / 10:12 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 671.33 crore in September 2022 up 92.31% from Rs. 349.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 485.08 crore in September 2022 up 103.4% from Rs. 238.49 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 643.32 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 318.21 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.00 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,725.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.12% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 671.33 341.24 349.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 671.33 341.24 349.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.78 30.53 32.56
Depreciation 0.79 0.78 1.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.32 13.37 16.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 624.44 296.56 298.65
Other Income 18.09 15.60 18.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 642.53 312.16 316.97
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 642.53 312.16 316.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 642.53 312.16 316.97
Tax 157.45 79.11 78.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 485.08 233.05 238.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 485.08 233.05 238.49
Equity Share Capital 159.14 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.00 14.60 15.00
Diluted EPS 3.00 14.60 15.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.05 14.60 15.00
Diluted EPS 3.00 14.60 15.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:00 pm
