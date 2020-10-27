Bajaj Finserv Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.67 crore, down 93.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.67 crore in September 2020 down 93.27% from Rs. 381.39 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2020 down 99.81% from Rs. 345.03 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in September 2020 down 99.42% from Rs. 354.74 crore in September 2019.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2020 from Rs. 21.70 in September 2019.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 5,700.95 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 23.46% returns over the last 6 months and -28.75% over the last 12 months.