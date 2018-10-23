Bajaj Finserv Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 331.91 crore, up 120.16% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 331.91 crore in September 2018 up 120.16% from Rs. 150.76 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 291.59 crore in September 2018 up 151.41% from Rs. 115.98 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.14 crore in September 2018 up 135.49% from Rs. 128.73 crore in September 2017.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 18.30 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.30 in September 2017.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 5,380.25 on October 17, 2018 (NSE) and has given 1.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.76% over the last 12 months.