Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore in March 2023 up 4.12% from Rs. 29.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2023 down 43.92% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in March 2023 down 31.06% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2022.