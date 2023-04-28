 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore in March 2023 up 4.12% from Rs. 29.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2023 down 43.92% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in March 2023 down 31.06% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2022.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 31.06 32.84 29.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 31.06 32.84 29.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.52 30.38 20.91
Depreciation 0.83 0.80 0.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.36 12.53 7.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.65 -10.87 1.19
Other Income 20.45 17.00 19.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.80 6.13 20.51
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.80 6.13 20.51
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.80 6.13 20.51
Tax 4.34 1.20 3.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.46 4.93 16.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.46 4.93 16.87
Equity Share Capital 159.26 159.14 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.03 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.10 -- 1.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.03 1.10
Diluted EPS 0.10 -- 1.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited