Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore, up 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.06 crore in March 2023 up 4.12% from Rs. 29.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in March 2023 down 43.92% from Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.63 crore in March 2023 down 31.06% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2022.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.10 in March 2022.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,360.00 on April 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.61% returns over the last 6 months and -8.27% over the last 12 months.