Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore, down 88.1% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 250.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 168.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2022 down 90.86% from Rs. 232.15 crore in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.60 in March 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14,826.40 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.83 222.03 250.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.83 222.03 250.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.91 29.80 27.56
Depreciation 0.71 1.07 1.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.02 15.55 8.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.19 175.61 213.81
Other Income 19.32 49.60 17.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.51 225.21 230.90
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.51 225.21 230.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.51 225.21 230.90
Tax 3.64 56.71 62.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.87 168.50 168.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.87 168.50 168.70
Equity Share Capital 79.57 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 10.60 10.60
Diluted EPS 1.10 10.60 10.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 10.60 10.60
Diluted EPS 1.10 10.60 10.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
