    Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore, down 88.1% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.83 crore in March 2022 down 88.1% from Rs. 250.70 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.87 crore in March 2022 down 90% from Rs. 168.70 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2022 down 90.86% from Rs. 232.15 crore in March 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.60 in March 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 14,826.40 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.69% returns over the last 6 months and 46.92% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.83222.03250.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.83222.03250.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9129.8027.56
    Depreciation0.711.071.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.0215.558.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.19175.61213.81
    Other Income19.3249.6017.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.51225.21230.90
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.51225.21230.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.51225.21230.90
    Tax3.6456.7162.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.87168.50168.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.87168.50168.70
    Equity Share Capital79.5779.5779.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1010.6010.60
    Diluted EPS1.1010.6010.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1010.6010.60
    Diluted EPS1.1010.6010.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
