Bajaj Finserv Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 250.70 crore, down 27.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 250.70 crore in March 2021 down 27.03% from Rs. 343.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 168.70 crore in March 2021 down 46.97% from Rs. 318.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.15 crore in March 2021 down 27.87% from Rs. 321.85 crore in March 2020.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 20.00 in March 2020.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 10,489.30 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.90% returns over the last 6 months and 115.75% over the last 12 months.