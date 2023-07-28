Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 595.21 crore, up 74.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 595.21 crore in June 2023 up 74.43% from Rs. 341.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 403.51 crore in June 2023 up 73.14% from Rs. 233.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 549.49 crore in June 2023 up 75.59% from Rs. 312.94 crore in June 2022.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.60 in June 2022.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,614.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.14% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.