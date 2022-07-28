Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.24 crore, up 1390.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 341.24 crore in June 2022 up 1390.78% from Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.05 crore in June 2022 up 62886.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.94 crore in June 2022 up 17989.02% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 14.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 13,307.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.