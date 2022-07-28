 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 341.24 crore, up 1390.78% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 341.24 crore in June 2022 up 1390.78% from Rs. 22.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.05 crore in June 2022 up 62886.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 312.94 crore in June 2022 up 17989.02% from Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 14.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 13,307.05 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.45% returns over the last 6 months and -4.75% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 341.24 29.83 22.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 341.24 29.83 22.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.53 20.91 28.50
Depreciation 0.78 0.71 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.37 7.02 10.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 296.56 1.19 -17.40
Other Income 15.60 19.32 17.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 312.16 20.51 0.53
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 312.16 20.51 0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 312.16 20.51 0.53
Tax 79.11 3.64 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 233.05 16.87 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 233.05 16.87 0.37
Equity Share Capital 79.57 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.60 1.10 0.02
Diluted EPS 14.60 1.10 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.60 1.10 0.02
Diluted EPS 14.60 1.10 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Finserv #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.