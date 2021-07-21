Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore in June 2021 down 17.16% from Rs. 27.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021 down 64.42% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2021 down 59.95% from Rs. 4.32 crore in June 2020.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 12,721.10 on July 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.32% returns over the last 6 months and 92.16% over the last 12 months.