Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore in June 2019 down 17.54% from Rs. 29.47 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 down 91.95% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2019 down 87.33% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2018.
Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 7,065.30 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.
|Bajaj Finserv
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.30
|30.95
|29.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.30
|30.95
|29.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.03
|23.15
|8.85
|Depreciation
|0.43
|0.44
|0.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.37
|11.60
|16.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.53
|-4.24
|3.35
|Other Income
|7.24
|7.70
|5.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.71
|3.46
|8.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.71
|3.46
|8.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.71
|3.46
|8.64
|Tax
|0.22
|1.65
|2.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.49
|1.81
|6.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.49
|1.81
|6.09
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.10
|0.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited