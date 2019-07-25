Bajaj Finserv Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore, down 17.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.30 crore in June 2019 down 17.54% from Rs. 29.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2019 down 91.95% from Rs. 6.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2019 down 87.33% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 7,065.30 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 10.27% returns over the last 6 months and 3.48% over the last 12 months.