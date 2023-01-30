Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 222.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 97.07% from Rs. 168.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 226.28 crore in December 2021.