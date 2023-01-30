 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 222.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 97.07% from Rs. 168.50 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 226.28 crore in December 2021.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 32.84 671.33 222.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 32.84 671.33 222.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.38 30.78 29.80
Depreciation 0.80 0.79 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.53 15.32 15.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.87 624.44 175.61
Other Income 17.00 18.09 49.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.13 642.53 225.21
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.13 642.53 225.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.13 642.53 225.21
Tax 1.20 157.45 56.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.93 485.08 168.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.93 485.08 168.50
Equity Share Capital 159.14 159.14 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 3.00 10.60
Diluted EPS -- 3.00 10.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.03 3.05 10.60
Diluted EPS -- 3.00 10.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited