    Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore, down 85.21% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.84 crore in December 2022 down 85.21% from Rs. 222.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2022 down 97.07% from Rs. 168.50 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in December 2022 down 96.94% from Rs. 226.28 crore in December 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.84671.33222.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.84671.33222.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3830.7829.80
    Depreciation0.800.791.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.5315.3215.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.87624.44175.61
    Other Income17.0018.0949.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.13642.53225.21
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.13642.53225.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.13642.53225.21
    Tax1.20157.4556.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.93485.08168.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.93485.08168.50
    Equity Share Capital159.14159.1479.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.033.0010.60
    Diluted EPS--3.0010.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.033.0510.60
    Diluted EPS--3.0010.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited