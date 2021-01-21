MARKET NEWS

Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore, down 35.5% Y-o-Y

January 21, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.73 crore in December 2020 down 35.5% from Rs. 30.59 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2020 up 163.32% from Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2020 up 59.57% from Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2019.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 8,938.25 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 35.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.63% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations19.7325.6730.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.7325.6730.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost25.6626.1921.28
Depreciation1.171.130.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses9.7611.3811.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.86-13.03-2.83
Other Income26.9413.968.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.080.936.11
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.080.936.11
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.080.936.11
Tax1.680.292.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.400.643.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.400.643.19
Equity Share Capital79.5779.5779.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.040.20
Diluted EPS0.50--0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.500.040.20
Diluted EPS0.50--0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bajaj Finserv #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 09:22 am

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

