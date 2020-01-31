Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore, up 6.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.59 crore in December 2019 up 6.03% from Rs. 28.85 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.19 crore in December 2019 down 58.46% from Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in December 2019 down 38.7% from Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2018.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 9,639.65 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 36.19% returns over the last 6 months and 54.30% over the last 12 months.