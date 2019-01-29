Bajaj Finserv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore, down 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.23 crore in December 2018 down 14.59% from Rs. 31.88 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.68 crore in December 2018 down 30.37% from Rs. 11.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.50 crore in December 2018 down 32.39% from Rs. 17.01 crore in December 2017.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 6,435.55 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.68% returns over the last 6 months and 31.01% over the last 12 months.