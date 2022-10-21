Bajaj Finserv Q2 Result: Profit jumps 39% to Rs 1,557 crore

Bajaj Finserv on October 21 recorded nearly 39 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,557 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, largely led by its subsidiary Bajaj Finance

Profit in corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 1,122 crore.

The consolidated financial results include results of several companies including Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Financial Distributors, Bajaj Finserv Direct, Bajaj Finserv Health, Bajaj Finserv Ventures, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee, and Bajaj Finserv Asset Management.

Consolidated total income for the quarter grew by 15.5 percent to Rs 20,803.2 crore, compared to Rs 18,008 crore in same period last year.

Bajaj Finance recorded the highest ever quarterly consolidated profit after tax of Rs 2,781 crore for Q2FY23, up 88 percent, and life insurance business registered a 53 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 159 crore, but general insurance segment reported a 21 percent YoY decline in profit at Rs 336 crore for the quarter ended September FY23.

In the half year period between April-September FY23, Bajaj Finserv said its profit increased by 47 percent to Rs 2,866 crore and total income rose by 15 percent to Rs 36,692 crore compared to same period last year.

Subsidiary Bajaj Finance reported massive growth in profit for the first half of FY23, growing 117 percent to Rs 5,377 crore and life insurance business clocked 51 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 283 crore. However, general insurance segment disappointed in the entire first half, showing 5 percent YoY decline in net at Rs 747 crore.

Bajaj Finerv shares traded at Rs 1,707.15 on the BSE, down 1.05 percent at the time of writing this article.