Bajaj Finserv Q1 net profit up 41% YoY at Rs 826 crore

Bajaj Finserv posted a 41.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its first-quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 825.77 crore. The profit was Rs 584.53 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income grew 16 percent to Rs 8,771 crore in Q1 from Rs 7,536 crore a year ago.

Bajaj Finserv Limited (BFS) is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. The company participates in the financing business through its 54.99 percent holding in Bajaj Finance (BFL). It holds 74 percent each in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

Its non-banking finance company, Bajaj Finance posted an 81-percent YoY increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 836 crore in Q1FY19. Its Assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 93,314 crore as on June 30, 2018, showing a YoY increase of 35 percent.

The non-life insurance arm Bajaj Allianz General Insurance saw a 25 percent YoY increase in gross written premium (excluding crop) for Q1FY19 to Rs 2,419 crore. Its underwriting profit for the first quarter increased substantially to Rs 128 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 12 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Allianz General's combined ratio improved to 90.2 percent at the end of the June quarter from 95.8 percent a year ago.

The life insurance arm, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's new business premium for Q1FY19 was Rs 721 crore as compared to Rs 683 crore a year ago. The renewal premium saw a 36 percent increase YoY to Rs 640 crore in Q1.