App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bajaj Finserv Q1 net profit up 2% at Rs 845 cr

Total revenues during the quarter jumped by 40 per cent to Rs 12,272.30 crore, as against Rs 8,771.10 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bajaj Finserv on July 25 reported a 2 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 845.30 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had registered Rs 825.80 crore net profit in the April-June quarter of previous fiscal.

Total revenues during the quarter jumped by 40 per cent to Rs 12,272.30 crore, as against Rs 8,771.10 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.

"During this quarter, the tight liquidity conditions witnessed in the aftermath of a default by IL&FS did not show signs of abatement and companies with stronger balance sheets were favoured by lending banks and investors," Bajaj Finserv said.

Close

The firm said it remains a debt free company with surplus funds (excluding group investments) of Rs 790 crore as on June 30, 2019, up from Rs 660 crore by end of June last year.

related news

It is the holding company for various financial services under Bajaj Group, including NBFC and insurance.

The company holds 54.81 per cent in Bajaj Finance, and 74 per cent each in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance (BAGIC), and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. Bajaj Hosuing Finance which is engaged in mortgage business and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance.

BAGIC's results were negatively impacted by losses from cyclone Fani, which hit India's east coast during the June quarter, the company said.

The company's asset under management at end of first quarter of 2019-20 was at Rs 1.29 lakh crore, up by 41 per cent from Rs 9.13 lakh crore a year ago.

Stock of Bajaj Finserv closed 3.92 per cent down at Rs 6,783 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Bajaj Finserv #Business #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.