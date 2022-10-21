Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20,803.22
|15,888.26
|18,008.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20,803.22
|15,888.26
|18,008.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,082.42
|1,977.18
|1,641.56
|Depreciation
|168.40
|157.27
|138.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|756.27
|767.74
|1,301.89
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10,576.91
|6,828.01
|9,752.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,219.22
|6,158.06
|5,174.31
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.12
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7,219.33
|6,158.18
|5,174.31
|Interest
|2,961.23
|2,563.84
|2,381.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4,258.10
|3,594.34
|2,792.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4,258.10
|3,594.34
|2,792.38
|Tax
|1,261.20
|1,016.32
|794.41
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,996.90
|2,578.02
|1,997.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,996.90
|2,578.02
|1,997.97
|Minority Interest
|-1,439.67
|-1,268.21
|-875.74
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.30
|-0.43
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,556.93
|1,309.38
|1,122.13
|Equity Share Capital
|159.14
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.80
|82.30
|70.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.80
|82.30
|70.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|18.83
|82.30
|70.50
|Diluted EPS
|9.80
|82.30
|70.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited