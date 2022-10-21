Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 18,008.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.93 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 1,122.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,387.73 crore in September 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 5,312.47 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 70.50 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,725.70 on October 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.97% returns over the last 6 months and -7.12% over the last 12 months.