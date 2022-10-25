 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 18,008.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.93 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 1,122.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,387.73 crore in September 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 5,312.47 crore in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 70.50 in September 2021.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,701.80 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.

Bajaj Finserv
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 20,803.22 15,888.26 18,008.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 20,803.22 15,888.26 18,008.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,082.42 1,977.18 1,641.56
Depreciation 168.40 157.27 138.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 756.27 767.74 1,301.89
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10,576.91 6,828.01 9,752.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,219.22 6,158.06 5,174.31
Other Income 0.11 0.12 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7,219.33 6,158.18 5,174.31
Interest 2,961.23 2,563.84 2,381.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4,258.10 3,594.34 2,792.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4,258.10 3,594.34 2,792.38
Tax 1,261.20 1,016.32 794.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,996.90 2,578.02 1,997.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,996.90 2,578.02 1,997.97
Minority Interest -1,439.67 -1,268.21 -875.74
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 -0.43 -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,556.93 1,309.38 1,122.13
Equity Share Capital 159.14 79.57 79.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.80 82.30 70.50
Diluted EPS 9.80 82.30 70.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.83 82.30 70.50
Diluted EPS 9.80 82.30 70.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
