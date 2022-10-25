English
    Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore, up 15.52% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bajaj Finserv are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20,803.22 crore in September 2022 up 15.52% from Rs. 18,008.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,556.93 crore in September 2022 up 38.75% from Rs. 1,122.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7,387.73 crore in September 2022 up 39.06% from Rs. 5,312.47 crore in September 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 70.50 in September 2021.

    Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 1,701.80 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.48% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20,803.2215,888.2618,008.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20,803.2215,888.2618,008.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,082.421,977.181,641.56
    Depreciation168.40157.27138.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies756.27767.741,301.89
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10,576.916,828.019,752.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,219.226,158.065,174.31
    Other Income0.110.12--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7,219.336,158.185,174.31
    Interest2,961.232,563.842,381.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4,258.103,594.342,792.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4,258.103,594.342,792.38
    Tax1,261.201,016.32794.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,996.902,578.021,997.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,996.902,578.021,997.97
    Minority Interest-1,439.67-1,268.21-875.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.30-0.43-0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,556.931,309.381,122.13
    Equity Share Capital159.1479.5779.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.8082.3070.50
    Diluted EPS9.8082.3070.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8382.3070.50
    Diluted EPS9.8082.3070.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 11:44 am
