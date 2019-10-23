Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,221.86 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14,221.86
|12,271.66
|5,065.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|4,632.81
|Total Income From Operations
|14,221.86
|12,271.66
|9,698.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,201.55
|1,142.52
|908.80
|Depreciation
|116.03
|97.48
|52.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|559.66
|751.88
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7,406.76
|5,971.55
|5,386.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,937.86
|4,308.23
|3,350.63
|Other Income
|2.36
|0.60
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4,940.22
|4,308.83
|3,350.88
|Interest
|2,313.24
|2,053.55
|1,540.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,626.98
|2,255.28
|1,810.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,626.98
|2,255.28
|1,810.60
|Tax
|605.13
|801.03
|619.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,021.85
|1,454.25
|1,190.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,021.85
|1,454.25
|1,190.80
|Minority Interest
|-817.51
|-608.87
|-486.58
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.62
|-0.04
|-0.21
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,203.72
|845.34
|704.01
|Equity Share Capital
|79.57
|79.57
|79.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|75.60
|53.10
|44.20
|Diluted EPS
|75.60
|53.10
|44.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|75.60
|53.10
|44.20
|Diluted EPS
|75.60
|53.10
|44.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited