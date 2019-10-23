Bajaj Finserv Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14,221.86 crore, up 46.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14,221.86 crore in September 2019 up 46.65% from Rs. 9,698.14 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,203.72 crore in September 2019 up 70.98% from Rs. 704.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,056.25 crore in September 2019 up 48.58% from Rs. 3,402.95 crore in September 2018.

Bajaj Finserv EPS has increased to Rs. 75.60 in September 2019 from Rs. 44.20 in September 2018.

Bajaj Finserv shares closed at 8,008.85 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.17% returns over the last 6 months and 52.54% over the last 12 months.